In the footwear market, well-known brands such as Puma, Nike and Adidas stand out, due to their design and quality, however, the price of these sneakers can be an obstacle for many, therefore, we present you a great option, the department store Liverpool, He placed these Nikes at less than 1,600 pesos.

Therefore, if you are passionate about fashion and style, but in the face of high prices you are reluctant to purchase various brands, don’t worry anymore, the department store founded by Jean Baptiste Ebrard has great discounts for you, because You can buy Nike brand models at an unusual price.

Can you resist purchasing sneakers for less than 1,600 pesos? The company that started in Mexico City with the sale of fine fabrics, is currently characterized by attracting customers interested in fashion, since it offers a wide variety of products in its different departments, including technology, women’s, men’s, children’s, furniture and more.

This time, the company that has 124 department stores distributed throughout the Mexican Republic impressed with great discounts on its website, from 44% off on appliances, 50% on furniture, and many more discounts.

Nike tennis discounts in Liverpool

Nike is one of the most iconic brands in the sports and casual footwear industry, they are designed to provide all-day comfort, whether you wear them for exercise or as part of your daily outfit.

Likewise, it is an American multinational company dedicated to the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of sports equipment, one of the largest suppliers of sports equipment, followed by Adidas.

For this reason, in seeking to satisfy the needs of its consumers, Liverpool has made available to its customers a selection of Nike sneakers at really affordable prices, don’t miss them.

Among the shoes that cost less than 1,600 pesos, you can find tennis models for children, women, and men, as well as a wide variety of designs and colors. Check out this great opportunity in detail.

Nike Court Royale 2 men’s tennis shoes

Price: $1,599

Nike Court Royale 2 men’s tennis shoes

Cost: $1,699

Nike Downshifter 12 women’s running shoes

Job: $1,549