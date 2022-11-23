On the occasion of Black Friday 2022 and with Christmas just around the corner, Nintendo has launched a promotion for the Nintendo Switch special bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month Nintendo Switch membership which is currently priced at 299 euros, instead of 368 euros, with a discount of 18% on the total. The offer is valid while stocks last at all participating retailers, including Amazon.it, GameStop and Unieuro.

We point out that the console includes the Joy-Con in Red Neon / Blue Neon color. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in digital version. The game and the Nintendo Switch Online membership are redeemable via Nintendo eShop using promo codes included in the box.

If you are interested you can buy the bundle on Amazon.it at this address or via the box below.

We remind you that the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to play online multiplayer. It also gives you free access to a catalog of over 100 NES and Super NES games, as well as exclusive offers and Cloud Saves.





Just a few days ago, the release date of Package 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Courses Pass was also announced, which adds 8 more tracks taken from the other chapters of the series. In total, the Paths Pass includes 48 tracks, some already available while the others will be published during 2023.

