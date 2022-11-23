At least three civilians, including a newborn, have died this Wednesday in Ukraine as a result of new Russian bombing. The Ukrainian president, who has reported the attacks on his Telegram channel, has reiterated his criticism of the Kremlin, whom he accuses of “sowing terror.” “Russia will have to account for all the damage it has done to our country,” said Volodimir Zelensky.

One of the bombardments hit a two-story building that housed a maternity hospital in the city of Vilniansk, in the Zaporizhia region, in the south of the country. As a consequence, according to the relief services, a baby born in 2022 died. In addition to the creature, the mother and a doctor were at the scene. The woman has been seriously injured, as reported by Zelenski himself. “The enemy has decided once again to try to achieve with terror and murder what he has not been able to achieve in nine months of war and he will not be able to achieve,” lamented the president.

Hours earlier, in his nocturnal message to the population, he had announced the creation of a network of 4,000 citizen service points throughout the country to attend to basic services in the event of prolonged blackouts due to Russian attacks. These points will be free, will be open all day and will provide citizens with access to “electricity, mobile communications and internet, heating, water and a first aid kit”.

On the other hand, British Intelligence has warned that Russia has exhausted its stocks of Iranian drones, after its campaign of attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, especially against the electrical system. The latest published report claims that Russia, faced with a shortage of cruise missiles, launched hundreds of Iranian-made drones in the past month and a half, but since November 17 no drone strikes have been reported, leading the Ministry British to conclude that “Russia has probably almost exhausted its current stocks”, although it will attempt to restock.