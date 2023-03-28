Big Brother Vip 2022-2023, finalists: here’s who will play for the final victory
Who are the finalists of Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 who will compete for victory in the final on Canale 5? The top three finalists of this edition are Oriana Marzoli, Micol Incorvaia And Giaele DeDonà. Tonight, March 27, during the semifinal they will be joined (barring surprises) by two other competitors. It is about… NEWS UPDATE…
When is the final
When is the Big Brother Vip 2022-2023 final broadcast on Canale 5? The final of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini is scheduled for next Monday 3 April 2023 at 21.45. There will be five competitors in the final, so at the moment there are still two left. These will be decided in the next few hours.
How to vote
We have seen the finalists of Big Brother Vip 2022-2023, but how do you vote for the competitors? Every week the public is called upon to decide who should stay and who should leave the house of GFVip 7 by choosing who to eliminate from among the nominees. There will be several different ways to do this. Let’s see the 4 channels to vote:
- MEDIASET INFINITY APP: from your smartphone or tablet, just access the Mediaset Infinity app and register. Once you have finished registering, click on the “VOTE” button to express your preference.
- WEBSITE: once registered on the official website of the programme, access the TELEVOTE section to cast your vote.
- SMART TVs: those in possession of enabled smart TVs will only have to tune in Channel 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Infinity app.
- SMS: the classic SMS method to the number 477.000.2. indicating the name of the competitor to be eliminated and/or saved. The maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on your operator.
