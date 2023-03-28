The post announcing the death of the famous journalist, writer and presenter reads: “He was never left alone, and was surrounded by the love of his family and closest friends. A special thanks goes to Prof. Fioranelli and to the staff of the Villa del Rosario clinic who gave us the freedom to say goodbye with serenity”.

The passion for sport

—

Born in Turin on 17 May 1938, Gianni Minà began his career as a sports journalist in 1959 at Tuttosport, of which he was then director from 1996 to 1998. In 1960 he made his debut at Rai collaborating in the creation of sports reports on the Rome Olympic Games. Having landed at “Sprint”, a sports magazine directed by Maurizio Barendson, starting in 1965 he worked on documentaries and investigations for numerous programs, including “Tv7”, “AZ, un fact how and why”, “Dribbling”, “Odeon. All that is show” and “Gulliver”. With Renzo Arbore and Maurizio Barendson he gives life to “L’altra Domenica”. In 1976 he was hired by Tg2 directed by Andrea Barbato. In 1981 he won the Saint Vincent Prize as the best television journalist of the year. After collaborating with Giovanni Minoli on “Mixer”, he made his debut as host of “Blitz”, a Rai 2 program of which he is also the author, which welcomes guests such as Eduardo De Filippo, Federico Fellini, Jane Fonda, Enzo Ferrari, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Muhammad Ali. Minà has followed eight World Cups and seven Olympics, as well as dozens of world boxing championships, including the historic ones from the time of Muhammad Ali. In 1987 Minà became famous all over the world for a sixteen-hour interview with Fidel Castro, the Cuban president, for a documentary from which a book was made: the report entitled “Fidel tells Che”.