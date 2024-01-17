French soccer player Karim Benzema filed a complaint against Gérald Darmanin, French Interior Minister, who claimed that Benzema had connections with the Muslim Brotherhood group.

'RTL' radio reported on Tuesday that the lawyers of Benzema, winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or, filed the lawsuit following statements by Darmanin, who said that Benzema's relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood was “evident.”

Benzema's lawyer told 'RTL': “A person's name is dragged out only for communicative reasons. With family consequences for those close to them that are considerable“.

These accusations by Darmanin emerged shortly after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, when Benzema described the bombings in Palestinian territory as unfair.

The former Real Madrid player's lawyer stated that the minister's words “sow division” in France, since “when listening to them, some people exclude Karim Benzema and others feel excluded when listening to them.”

The lawyer added: “It is the opposite of what is expected of a person who considers himself a statesman.”

This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from EFE and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.