You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
It all started when the footballer called Israel's bombing of Palestinian territory 'unfair'.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
French soccer player Karim Benzema filed a complaint against Gérald Darmanin, French Interior Minister, who claimed that Benzema had connections with the Muslim Brotherhood group.
'RTL' radio reported on Tuesday that the lawyers of Benzema, winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or, filed the lawsuit following statements by Darmanin, who said that Benzema's relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood was “evident.”
Benzema's lawyer told 'RTL': “A person's name is dragged out only for communicative reasons. With family consequences for those close to them that are considerable“.
(More: Edixon Perea's daughter, conquers the juries of 'La Voz Kids': 'My talent is singing').
These accusations by Darmanin emerged shortly after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, when Benzema described the bombings in Palestinian territory as unfair.
(Keep reading: Jhon Durán, on the radar of the Premier League 'colossus' club: he is leaving Milan).
The former Real Madrid player's lawyer stated that the minister's words “sow division” in France, since “when listening to them, some people exclude Karim Benzema and others feel excluded when listening to them.”
Karim Benzema on Tuesday filed a complaint for defamation against French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who last year said the former Real Madrid star had “notorious” links with the Muslim Brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/CRQggdepiq
— Mr. FRIMPONG 👑 (@mr_frimpong22) January 17, 2024
The lawyer added: “It is the opposite of what is expected of a person who considers himself a statesman.”
More news
This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from EFE and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Benzema #tired #drastic #decision #French #Minister #Interior
Leave a Reply