We all agree that we have heard the words shares, trading, and stock market at some point. With the growth and popularity of the stock market, the stock rates of some well-known companies are also increasing. One such giant company is Microsoft Corporation. It is a big tech company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, United States. The company was established by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 1975.

The shares of Microsoft Corporation trade on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol of MSFT. These shares are also included in the stock market indices as a component of the S&P 500, S&P 100, NASDAQ-100, and DJIA. MSFT operates globally, including the US, Germany, Canada, UAE, UK, Pakistan, Denmark, China, Ireland, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Egypt, Bhutan, New Zealand, Thailand and Spain.

At the time of writing, Microsoft stock price today is $388.77. However, according to today’s chart, the company’s low is $376.32, and today’s high is $384.17.

To know the latest information about Microsoft stock price and quotation, check the following section of the article.

About Microsoft Corporation Company

Microsoft Corporation is known for creating and maintaining software, devices, services, and solutions. It works through its three business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The company’s portfolio of information, communication, and productivity services across a range of platforms and devices is included in the Productivity and Business Processes profile.

The company’s cloud services and public, private, and hybrid server technologies that can support contemporary businesses are called the Intelligent Cloud segment. The More Personal Computing category includes products and services targeted at developers, IT professionals, and end users across all platforms.

The company also provides software development tools, operating systems, tablet and personal computers, gaming consoles, business solution apps, server apps, productivity apps for multiple devices, video games, desktop and server management tools, and related accessories.

Quotation Of Microsoft Stock Price

As Microsoft is a well-known international company, its stock prices tend to be higher than other companies. However, these prices might vary depending on the market condition. According to the present condition, the quotations for Microsoft’s stocks are listed below.

Previous Close 375.79 Open 376.37 Bid 385.15 X 1400 Ask 0.00 X 900 Day’s Range 376.38 – 384.16 52 Week Range 230.68 – 384.30 Volume 25,280,973 Average Volume 26,156,383 Market Capital 2.845T Beta (5Y Monthly) 0.88 PE Ratio TTM 37.05 EPS TTM 10.33 Earnings Date Jan 22, 2024 – Jan 26, 2024 Forward Dividend and Yield 3.00 (0.78%) Ex-Dividend Date Feb 14, 2024 IY Target EST 375.73

Latest News On Microsoft Stocks

As per the latest news on Microsoft stocks, the technology sector company was reviewed again by a Wall Street analyst, Mark Moerdler, who maintained a neutral rating and a price objective of $406.00 for the shares. Because the company has a good hold in the technology industry and some strategic considerations, Moerdler has granted Microsoft a Buy Rating.

Given Azure’s main role in the company’s business model and the expected impact of AI on the company’s growth, the move shows a strong conviction in Microsoft’s future. Microsoft has been seen as having a strong foundation for resilience and static growth in a challenging market only because of its wide portfolio, including commercial and cloud operations.

Additionally, the 43 analysts offering a 12-month price forecast for Microsoft Corporation have a median target of 415.00, with high estimates of 600.00 and low estimates of 350.00. The median estimate shows a +8.44% increase from the last quoted price of 382.71.

Final Words

So, with this, we come towards the end of the article. I hope by now you have concrete information about the present-day stock price of Microsoft Corporation, along with a hint of future predictions. Although experienced analysts make these predictions, the prices might vary depending on the market conditions. For the latest information on stocks, stay tuned.

FAQs

Is Microsoft stock expected to rise?

Microsoft can be considered a good stock purchase presently because its prices are expected to rise by 13.83% in the next year.

What is the prediction for Microsoft stock in 2025?

According to the long-term forecast, Microsoft’s price shall hit $400 by the end of 2024 and $500 around the middle of 2025.