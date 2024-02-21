Batman It was one of the most acclaimed adaptations of the Dark Knight, to the point that a sequel is already in development. Although we still don't have much information about this new film, Everything seems to indicate that Barry Keoghan will reprise his role as the Joker, although he would not be the main villain.

Through a new interview with Variety, Keoghan was asked about his future plans. Here, the media indicated that the actor will be part of The Batman 2 where he will give life once again to the character of Joker. However, Keoghan never confirms or denies this information. However, considering that we are talking about one of the most important film sites in the world, it is very likely that they did not make a mistake.

Recall that Keoghan appeared as the Joker in Batman during a scene involving the Riddler. It wasn't until Matt Reeves shared a deleted scene online, that we finally got to see this villain interact with the Dark Knight. Now, regarding his role in the sequel, it has been commented that the antagonist would not take a main role, and instead would be a secondary character.

At the moment there is no clear information about the Joker's participation in The Batman 2, But as we get closer to the premiere of this film, it is very likely that all our questions will have an answer. In related topics, art from a movie of Batman Beyond that we will never see. Similarly, James Gunn criticizes the Batman films.

Editor's Note:

I hope that, at most, the Joker is only a secondary character in the movies. Batman. While it is true that his role is fundamental in the comics, there is room for other villains to have the public's attention on the big screen, something that worked very well with the Riddler.

Via: Variety