Volaris scontinues to grow, increasing destinations so that discover Mexico and the world. On this occasion it opened a new route so that on your next vacation you can travel from Cancun to McAllen, Texas.

Whether you live abroad and want to discover the Mexican southeast, or you want to embark on an adventure in USA, This new Volaris flight is ideal for you.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The new route will begin operations next July 3rd, right during the summer vacation season, so you can take advantage and discover the wonders of Cancun or take a getaway to the United States.

The new flight will have two weekly frequencies and the times to travel from Cancun to McAllen are at 12:15 p.m. and will return around 4:05 p.m., on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In this way, the new route adds to the air connectivity with more than 40 cities in the United States of America that the Cancún International Airport (ASUR) has, which last year received more than 32.7 million visitors.

Explore Cancun

Cancun, located on the southeast coast of Mexico, is a world-renowned tourist destination that offers much more than just beaches and Mayan ruins. Here are some must-see activities to include in your itinerary:

Relax on the beautiful beaches of Cancun, where you can enjoy the sun, swim in crystal clear waters, and participate in exciting water activities.

Explore fascinating Mayan ruins at nearby locations such as Chichén Itzá, Tulum, and Cobá, and immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the Mayan civilization.

Discover the cenotes, impressive natural formations perfect for swimming, diving and snorkeling, which are scattered throughout the Yucatan Peninsula region.

Embark on an exciting shopping session in Cancun, from local markets to high-end boutiques, where you will find a wide variety of Mexican souvenirs and crafts.

Experience Cancun's lively nightlife, with a variety of bars, discos and clubs offering entertainment for all tastes.

Cancun is a diverse and exciting destination that is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who visit.

Discover McAllen

McAllen, located in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, offers a unique experience full of exciting activities for all tastes:

Visit the McAllen International Museum and explore its collection of historical and cultural artifacts that highlight the rich heritage of the Rio Grande Valley.

Spend a day shopping at La Plaza shopping center, which houses a wide selection of internationally renowned stores and offers a unique outdoor shopping experience.

Immerse yourself in nature at the McAllen Zoo and Botanical Garden, home to an impressive variety of animal species and a lush collection of plants.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, where you can enjoy a variety of shows, from musicals to concerts and plays.

Explore the natural beauty of the McAllen Nature Center through its scenic trails and participate in educational programs that highlight the importance of environmental conservation.

McAllen is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a unique blend of culture, nature and entertainment that is sure to delight everyone who visits.