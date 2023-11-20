After anticipating it last week, Nippon Ichi Software has finally announced its new game: Bar Stella Abyss. It is a Strategy RPG with roguelike mechanics that will be released in Japan next February 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

Here is the first information on the plot:

Star Abyss it’s a bar hidden in a remote corner of the city. The protagonist, tired of his daily work, is guided to this place by a flyer that was carried by the wind. “You look really exhausted. Let me prepare something for you asap.”

After drinking the drink prepared by the bartender, the protagonist falls into a deep sleep. Still hungover, the protagonist is awakened by a familiar voice echoing in his head. In front of him a mysterious flying creature, and a panorama full of blooming flowers. This is the Drunken World, the dream of a drunk person. The protagonist was robbed of his face and an arm, and was trapped in this world.

The combat system of the game will be the classic one Strategic RPG, in which we will have to defeat enemies by moving across a checkerboard terrain. During the adventure we will be able to obtain the Star, which contain the power of the constellations. By equipping them with the characters’ abilities we will be able to improve his skills, for example by implementing additional attributes or increasing its scope. Exist 130 types of Star, and it will be possible to equip a maximum of four for each skill. They they will be reset at each rungiving us the chance to try different combinations with each game.

Stella Abyss cocktails they will guarantee us special effects inside the Drunken World. There are different types of effects, such as the increase in experience points obtained after each battle or the possibility of finding some Stars more easily. Sharing a table with one of the bar customers we can start a conversation. By choosing the most appropriate reaction from those available we will be able to continue the conversation.

Among the characters we will meet there will be master’s degreeowner of Stella Abyss voiced by Ayaka Shimizu. She knows the secrets of the Drunken World, and will give the protagonist various pieces of advice when he needs it most. Tipsyvoiced by Michiyo Muraseis instead a servant of the deities of the Drunken World and will save the protagonist as soon as he arrives in this mysterious world.

We leave you now with the first trailer for Bar Stella Abysswishing you a good viewing as always!

Bar Stella Abyss – Debut Trailer

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu