Unfortunately, the mental health of elders is frequently overlooked. Senior mental health, on the other hand, is critical, especially if you want to live a healthy and happy life.

The good news is that there are several fantastic mobile apps available to assist older persons in managing and improving their mental health. Look into these possibilities for online therapy, mental exercises, meditation, and other services.

1. TalkLife

When professional therapy or counselling is not an option, another option is to communicate and discuss with a global community of peers through an app like TalkLife.

Grief and anxiety are two of the chat categories or filters, and they are both prevalent mental health difficulties that seniors may face. The TalkLife app is also completely customizable. As a result, you can filter the postings to only show those from persons over 40, making it easy to locate older folks to relate to or those going through similar experiences as you.

2. Sanvello

The Sanvello app includes guided meditations, deep breathing, thought tracking, goal tracking, and journaling, among other self-care activities and resources. Sanvello also provides paid coaching and therapy sessions with professional therapists and psychiatrists.

The Sanvello community is possibly the most important aspect of the Sanvello app. You can find online help from seniors and peers who understand your situation.

3. Lumosity

Certain cognitive talents may deteriorate with age, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep your brain active even as it ages. The Lumosity app seeks to challenge and improve your intellect, which is a crucial aspect of senior mental health protection. Lumosity recommends brain games based on your baseline after you’ve determined it.

Over 50 cognitive games target qualities such as memory, attention, speed, problem-solving, and many others. Highway Hazards, Tidal Treasures, and Assist Ants are just a few of the entertaining brain games accessible.

4. Sensalus

Your physical and mental well-being are deeply connected. To maintain your mental health, you must also take care of your physical health. Sensalus is a senior-friendly mobile health and fitness app! The Sensalus app includes everything from delectable meals and nutritional advice to weekly fitness plans, sleep sounds, and bedtime stories.

Furthermore, the Sensalus app ensures that exercise classes are personalized particularly to your fitness level. As a result, if you’re a senior with restricted mobility and strength, the app tailors the fitness class to your needs.

5. Headspace

Headspace is one of the most popular meditation apps accessible, owing to the amount of information it offers. Even seniors who are brand new to meditation are likely to enjoy Headspace’s collection of quick guided meditation sessions as they master the basics.

Furthermore, Headspace provides soundscapes, focus music, workouts, and bedtime stories to assist adults in falling asleep.