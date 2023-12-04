On the day of Vincenza Angrisano’s funeral, the mayor proclaims city mourning: “Avoid spectacularizations and respect the pain”

At 3.30pm today, Monday 4 December, the funeral of Vincenza Angrisano the 42-year-old from Andria killed last November 28 by her husband, 52-year-old Luigi Leonetti. The first citizen asks for confidentiality and little spectacularization on this day of great pain and mourning for everyone, in particular for the woman’s family.

It is obviously still very difficult to accept what happened in Andria last November 28, when Luigi Leonetti, a 52-year-old worker, at the height of yet another argument at home, stabbed his wife to deaththe 42 year old Vincenza Leonetti.

The man has confessed to the crime and now he finds himself locked up in prison. He will have to answer for voluntary and probably aggravated murder.

Today, however, the woman’s funeral will be celebrated in the Cathedral of Andria. Throughout the day, the mayor of Andria Giovanna Bruno has proclaimed city mourning, in which she invites everyone to participate.

In a video message published on her social profiles, the first citizen asks everyone to respect the enormous pain of the family, avoiding spectacularizations and useless curiosities.

Help for Vincenza Angrisano’s children

This terrible crime actually doesn’t just have one victim. In fact, there are Vincenza’s two children 6 and 11 yearswho from one day to the next found themselves orphans, without a mother or father.

Everyone in the community now wants to take action to give support how can these two pure souls, who will always have to face their own guides for a lifetime.

There mayorin this regard he said:

The many availability of people who generously want to give support, take on an expense, provide some material fulfillment are multiplying. To allow these forms of collaboration to be channeled, I will shortly make known the details of a dedicated account that we are activating for the Municipality of Andria, on which everyone will be able to send what they want, so as not to waste anything and to guarantee the finality of this fundraiser.

The mayor, who had the opportunity to meet the two children personally, further explained that they are currently entrusted to the care and support of people of great professionalism, humanity and experience. In the coming weeks we will try to understand what their fate will be.