Alberto Genovese already definitively sentenced to 6 years and 11 months

Alberto Genovesethe former web entrepreneur, already definitively sentenced to 6 years and 11 months for having drugged and raped two girls, through the defence, has announced that he will ask for an abbreviated trial during the preliminary hearing for other charges including further cases of alleged abuse.

The abbreviated requests also advanced by the lawyers of the ex-partner and by her ex-partner, Daniele Leali, who is responsible for obstruction of justice and transfer of narcotic substances, they will be formalized at the preliminary hearing judge Chiara Valori on February 26th, when they will return to the courtroom.

