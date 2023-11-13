Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora he entered Gold phase and will hit the market on December 7, 2023, as previously announced by Ubisoft . The long development of this video game blockbuster has therefore come to an end and we will soon be able to play it.

The gold phase

For those who don’t know what the Gold phase is, it is that moment in which a video game is considered ready to hit the market and is therefore closed. In times past it was the time when development studios prepared the master copy to be sent for printing to prepare physical copies, today its meaning is more nuanced, considering the emergence of the digital market and the practice of continuous updates, but the wording has remained.

Ubisoft made the announcement about X:

Ubisoft: “We are proud to share the news that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has gone Gold! We can’t wait for you to explore the incredible world of Pandora on December 7. Congratulations to lead studio Ubisoft Massive and supporting studios around all over the world.”

Before leaving you, we remind you that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be playable on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. If you are interested in learning more, read our essay.