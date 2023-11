Genoa – After three days of holiday, Genoa resumes training at the Signorini tomorrow. The conditions of Bani and Ekuban need to be assessedwho came out during the match against Verona due to muscular problems.

The tests will clarify the recovery times, the hope is to be able to get both back quickly. Retegui and Messias are under observation, both are aiming to return to Frosinone.