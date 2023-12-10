Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora debuted in fifth position in the UK chart: Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, revealed it, anticipating as usual some data from the top 10 which we will probably see tomorrow in its entirety.

“Avatar debuted at number five in this week's UK retail games chart,” Dring wrote. “It seems like the Ubisoft title is one of those licensed games meant for build your numbers over time, rather than giving everything in the first week. Obviously we are waiting to see the digital data as well.”

One of the most impressive games of the year according to Digital Foundry, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora would be destined to be a sort of sleeper hit for Dring and other industry analysts.