Saudi Prince Al-Faisal commented on Putin's visit to Riyadh

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia is proof that a strong and trusting relationship has been formed between the two countries. This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal, writes RIA News.

“The joint statement by the Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Russian President Vladimir Putin following the meeting indicates that our relations are in demand and will develop,” the prince said.

Al-Faisal also emphasized that Russia’s positions coincide with the position of Saudi Arabia. In particular, regarding the approach to solving certain international problems.

“We have common approaches to the issue of resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip and to immediately stopping Israel’s bombing of the Palestinian territories,” the prince said.

On December 6, President Vladimir Putin visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Russian leader held talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Throughout the flight from Russia to Abu Dhabi, the board carrying Vladimir Putin was accompanied by Su-35 fighters.

Earlier, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the economic partnership of the Russian Federation with the UAE and Saudi Arabia currently cannot be completely public. According to him, in modern realities it is necessary to observe “a certain regime of discreteness.”