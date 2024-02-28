Rediscovered by two correspondents from Chi L'ha Seen? the lifeless body of Antonella Massa, who disappeared on February 17th from Casamicciola. The two envoys are in shock after the discovery

Unfortunately, today's lifeless body was found Antonella of Massto. The 51-year-old woman disappeared on February 17 in Ischia. The woman's body was found by two correspondents fromWho has seen?”, who were following the investigations to try to track down the woman. Today, while they were in the area of ​​the last sighting of the fifty-one year old, the terrible discovery. Needless to say, journalists were shocked by the discovery of the body.

Antonella Massa

Antonella Massaa 51-year-old woman and mother of two daughters, resident in Casamicciola, Ischia, had disappeared since February 17 of the current year. Investigations began immediately to try to reconstruct the woman's last movements and two correspondents from the program intervened on site, Francesco Paolo Del Re And Marco Monti. It was they who, today, found the lifeless body of Antonella Massa.

The journalists, as per practice, were reconstructing the latest travel of the woman, starting from the last place where the woman had been seen, i.e. in the Succhivo square where the woman had parked her car. From that moment on, every trace of her is lost. Precisely to understand these dynamics, the two correspondents of “Who has seen?” they asked the residents questions and searched the area for possible clues.

What they didn't expect to find was the lifeless body of Antonella Massa. These are the words of Del Re and Monti:

“We honestly didn't expect such a dramatic outcome of this story, we were shocked. Our hope was that Antonella had left the island alone with a ferry, we did not expect her to be dead”.

The body, found in a land proven to I suckfraction of Serrara Fontanawas lying under a tree and as the two correspondents report, a black bag was lying nearby. The journalists then added:

“We too, as everyone has done in recent days, entered that private property, under some orange trees, we found Antonella's lifeless body. The strange thing is that a lot of people had entered that piece of land but no one had noticed the woman's body.”

Sent Who Seen It

Also the presenter of “Who has seen?”, Federica Sciarelli, commented on the story saying: