Former President Jair Bolsonaro’s lawyer was indicted for criminal association and money laundering in July this year

Frederick Wassef, lawyer for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said in an interview with Poder360 this Friday (26.Jul.2024) that the Federal Police (Federal Police) illegally seized their cell phones. The devices were used in the investigation into the illegal sale of jewelry from Saudi Arabia by people linked to the former Chief Executive.

Indicted for criminal association and money laundering in the case, Wassef argued that the information contained in the devices should be considered “null evidence” by Justice.

The lawyer said he was approached by PF agents in August 2023, at Shopping Morumbi, São Paulo. According to the lawyer, the agents searched his car, where they seized 4 cell phones.

However, he claimed that the approach should have been made in the presence of a representative of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) of the state council, since, according to him, the items are in the name of his law firm, Wassef & Sonnenburg Sociedade de Advogados.

The defendant claims that the approach was a “violation” and it is a “legal aberration”.

“The law is clear, the search and seizure extended to my vehicle, which is the property of my law firm. My 4 phones are an extension of my law firm. This is protected by Brazilian law.“, he said.

According to Wassef, the illegality would make the evidence collected on his devices invalid. “It’s illegal, the evidence is null and void.”, he stated.

Watch (49min40s):

WASSEF MAINTAINS RELATIONSHIP WITH FORMER PRESIDENT

According to the lawyer, his relationship with the Bolsonaro family remains close. In addition to the former president, the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) is also a client of the lawyer.

“My relationship with the president today is the same as I have had with him since 2014, when we began a friendship and I was able to advocate for him. The relationship is one of regular practice of law and loyalty. Nothing has changed.“, he declared.

JEWELRY CASE

On July 4, the Federal Police indicted Bolsonaro and 11 people linked to him in the investigation that is looking into the illegal sale of Saudi Arabian jewelry abroad.

The corporation concluded that there was evidence of the crimes of criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets.

The jewels were given as gifts by foreign governments to Bolsonaro while he was in the Planalto Palace. They were later sold to jewelry stores in the United States by allies of the former president, according to the Federal Police. Read more about the kits here.

THE OTHER SIDE

O Poder360 contacted the Federal Police via email, telephone and WhatsApp to ask if they would like to comment on Wassef’s allegation. Two phone calls were made to the Federal Police press office on July 26, at 8:19 p.m. Text messages and emails were also sent on July 26, at 8:18 p.m. and 8:25 p.m. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.