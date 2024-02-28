Avenging one's own death and that of one's loved ones is the theme of the remake The Raventhe new film arriving in spring 2024 (now that the John Wick spin-off, “The Ballerina”, has been postponed to 2025.

The first images of Bill Skarsgard as the cursed musician Eric Draven. Will the actor, known for his roles in John Wick 4 and the IT horror saga, be the right man to play the gothic avenger?

As reported by CBRwere officially publish the images which we leave you below: the atmosphere certainly seems promising and even the chosen actor could surprise us in a positive way.

The reboot of “The Crow” will be directed by Rupert Sanders, director known for the film “Snow White and the Huntsman”. The film is freely inspired by the comic created by James Barrwhich tells the story of Eric, killed together with his girlfriend and brought back to life by a mysterious crow with the aim of avenging his death.

Let's read together a recent statement from the actor regarding choice to play Eric:

I think the beauty of Bill is that he has a haunting beauty, and as he transforms through his loss he becomes this thing that even he can't control. It's all in that famous phrase: “He who fights monsters must be careful not to become a monster.” That look was mine in the 90s when we went to illegal raves in London, mixed with some modern influences like Post Malone and Lil Peep. I hope people who are 19 today look at it and think, “That kid is me.”



