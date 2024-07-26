The Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed aircraft at airfields in third countries due to fears of war

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are deploying aircraft at airfields in third countries, in particular Poland, in the hope that Russia will not bomb them there. This was reported by a source in the security forces, writes RIA News.

According to him, Kyiv is afraid of an open war with NATO, while Ukrainian airfields are used for refueling and replenishing ammunition.

“This is being done with the aim of limiting the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to inflict fire damage on enemy equipment, since a strike on the territory of third countries would lead to a direct clash with EU and NATO countries,” he emphasized.

