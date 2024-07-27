Lawyer Solovyov: Fraudsters can attract Russians with a letter from a foreign number

Fraudsters can attract Russians with a letter from a foreign number, said the honored lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov. About this writes “Prime”.

According to him, the main goal of the scammers is to interest and gain trust. Various methods can be used for this. The expert noted that a message with an unusual approach is sent from a foreign number. “I plan to come to Moscow on the 30th, but I can’t contact you. Can we meet? I’m adding my new account…”, Solovyov gave an example of a message.

A link is attached inside, through which criminals gain access to profiles on Gosuslugi and pages on social networks. Solovyov urged not to follow links in letters from strangers.

Earlier it became known that fraudsters have invented a new legend to deceive Russians – they pose as employees of mobile operators and report a failure in the system.