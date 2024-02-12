Following the euphoria of winning the 2024 Sanremo Festival, Angelina Mango lost something precious. Can someone help you find the case for the prize you won?

Not even time to win the 74th edition of the Italian Song Festival that the winner has already launched a heartfelt appeal. You have lost a precious thing you have just acquired. And she asks anyone who can help her to give her a hand. What is it about the appeal launched by Angelina Mango? The daughter of art, winner of the event, he doesn't know what happened to the custody of the prize of the Sanremo Festival 2024. Luckily he didn't lose the prize.

Angelina Mango won the Sanremo Festival. A victory accompanied by much controversy. Like Geolier's victory on the cover night. The Neapolitan rapper then came second, with further controversy over the radio and press room vote which instead rewarded the young singer.

A succession of incredible emotions for the daughter of Mango. At the press conference on Sunday morning, he said: “How do I feel? Today I realized that it's all true. I woke up this morning and checked Twitter, to see if it really happened or if it was just a dream. It really happened. I am truly happy and proud. I didn't expect it at all, I'm digesting it”.

Immediately after the victory, Angelina Mango was welcomed out of Ariston by a crowd of people. The first person she called was her mother, Laura Valente. She did “a video call, I made it to the mother who was with everyone, it was a silent phone call, full of looks, we couldn't talk because we were upset and we still are. You gave me something giant. I thought I would have a stressful week, full of fears and instead I had a wonderful week. Yesterday I woke up and was sad that it would end”.

Then she went to celebrate with her prize. But there was a small unexpected event that, 48 hours after that triumph, Angelina Mango, winner of Sanremo 2024, talked about on social media.

Angelina Mango's appeal: someone help her find custody of the Sanremo prize

“Helpoooooooo,” the singer writes in a video shared on social media. Video in which she explains that she doesn't know where the prize case is. She is currently carrying her palm in her bag. And it's not feasible.

Sometimes it also happens that you lose the prize you just won or the gold medals you won. It went more than well for Angelina!