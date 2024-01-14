It is 13 days since the withdrawal of the headquarters of the Pan American Games to Barranquilla andIn what has been the crudest, stark and regrettable demonstration of the ineffectiveness of the Ministry of Sports, an unnecessary, useless wallet and rack of bureaucratic ties.

The day after tomorrow marks two weeks of the most serious, rude, calamitous and unacceptable error among all the many errors that this ministry has committed in the barely 4 years and 4 months that it has been in operation. World record for inefficiency! and the minister Astrid Rodriguez remains in office.

((Team president and players violently attack a referee with fists and kicks)

It's going to fall

Today he emerged as holder of the executive's smallest and most ineffective portfolio. Perhaps during the day he will resign or retire, as it should be! Last Thursday, political and sports sources spoke of his “imminent” fall.

The head of state called on the members of his cabinet. See also Lazio, what a joke! Gabbiadini at 92 'responds to Immobile and gives the equal to Samp Photo: Presidency of the Republic / EFE

However, – look! – some of the sports sources consulted believe that the best thing is for Rodríguez, despite his unparalleled mud, to continue in his position in the new candidacy process of Barranquilla to be chosen again to host the Games. They say that changing it would be another example of disorder Colombia to be headquarters.

Political sources say that the minister is going to fall before she is overthrown by Congress, which for the first time in the country's history would make a motion of censure effective, which would be understood as a taint of political cost for the president's government. Gustavo Petrowho, they say, spoke with the minister last Wednesday.

Due to the incompetence of Minister Rodríguez – or due to “ignorance”, a word used by the head of State himself – Colombia's venue was withdrawn: something that has never happened before in a Pan American Games!

That a Sports Minister has made the mistake of the century in Colombian sports has no presentation, neither political, nor sporting, nor logical, nor…

13 days have passed, almost two weeks, and it is unacceptable that the minister is still in office. This is the ultimate demonstration that this ministry has been of no use.

It seems ironic: it was the Ministry of Sports that was responsible for withdrawing the headquarters of the most important sports games that Colombia can host. It is the absurdity of national sport!

Something as absurd as the minister still being in office.

Gabriel Meluk

EL TIEMPO sports editor

@MelukleCuenta