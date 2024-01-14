A piece of news in Colombian football had an impact when it was announced that Oil Alliance would leave Barrancabermeja and would play in Valledupar.

And although there is nothing official, a lot of displeasure arose among the fans of the oil team.

protests

The possibility of Alianza changing headquarters has been increasing more and more and there are many doubts about the team's future for this season.

However, no one has said the last word, but while the managers speak, the fans decided to protest in Barrancabermeja after learning that information.

On the 'X' social network, some photographs of the fans were published, who, with blockades in the streets of the municipality, have shown their displeasure.

Petrolera managed to conquer the residents of Barrancabermeja and gained a good handful of fans, who have responded in the different professional tournaments that the Aurinegro team has played, so this has generated rejection in the city.