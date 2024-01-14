You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Oil Alliance
Oil Alliance
Everything indicates that the team changes Barrancabermeja for Valledupar.
A piece of news in Colombian football had an impact when it was announced that Oil Alliance would leave Barrancabermeja and would play in Valledupar.
And although there is nothing official, a lot of displeasure arose among the fans of the oil team.
protests
The possibility of Alianza changing headquarters has been increasing more and more and there are many doubts about the team's future for this season.
However, no one has said the last word, but while the managers speak, the fans decided to protest in Barrancabermeja after learning that information.
On the 'X' social network, some photographs of the fans were published, who, with blockades in the streets of the municipality, have shown their displeasure.
Petrolera managed to conquer the residents of Barrancabermeja and gained a good handful of fans, who have responded in the different professional tournaments that the Aurinegro team has played, so this has generated rejection in the city.
#Video At this moment, the mayor of Barrancabermeja, Jonathan Vásquez, meets with leaders of the Alianza Petrolera groups, in search of a solution for the team to continue in the city after the decision of its directors to take it to Valledupar. #VoicesandSounds pic.twitter.com/mCz5itLbJ8
— Blu Santanderes (@BLUSantanderes) January 15, 2024
