by VALERIO BARRETTA

Aston Martin, presentation and debut on the track

Today was a very important day for Aston Martin. The Silverstone team unveiled the AMR24 and immediately took to the track for shakedown And filming daytaking advantage of the first 200 of the 400 km available to the teams for promotional filming.

Alonso's words

Fernando Alonso entrusted Aston Martin's social media with his first impressions after today's laps: a mixture of happiness, optimism and impatience in wanting to compare the AMR24 with other cars.

“First day in the car, it was really nice to be back driving; It's always an exciting time of the season, because you have to check that everything is right, from the seat to the position of the pedals. Of course they have it the first sensations with the car, which were great today: we are very happy about it. I can't wait to compare the AMR24 with all the other cars in Bahrain, we'll see you very soon“.

Alonso, last year at Aston Martin?

The Spanish veteran, barring injuries or two cancellations from the calendar, will celebrate 400 career grands prix at the helm of Aston Martin (he has reached 378). Will they be the last of his career or the last in Aston Martin? Or will Alonso continue, perhaps elsewhere? The future of the two-time world champion is full of questions. The only certainty is that his contract with the Silverstone team expires at the end of the season. In some interesting statements released today, Alonso seemed to be a candidate for a Mercedes seat, underlining that there are three world champions on the grid (him, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen) but that he is the only one available for 2025. Coincidentally, the year for which the Brackley team is looking for Hamilton's replacement.