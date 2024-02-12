Cold medications that contain pseudoephedrine should not be taken by patients who suffer from high blood pressure or kidney disease. AIFA highlights this in a note. The agency explains that “some cases of posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (Pres) and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (Rcvs) have been reported with the use of medicines containing pseudoephedrine. These medicines are contraindicated in patients with severe or non-severe hypertension. controlled, or with acute or chronic renal disease or renal failure, as these conditions increase the risks of PRES or RCVS”. The 'Important information note' was published online after the European Medicines Agency EMA confirmed the restrictions on the use of medicines containing pseudoephedrine, an active ingredient often used as a decongestant in case of colds or allergies.

“The symptoms of Pres and Rcvs – it is recalled in the information note – include sudden and intense headache or thunderclap headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion, convulsions and/or visual disturbances. Patients must be informed about the need to immediately stop using these medicines and seek medical attention if they develop signs or symptoms of PRES or RCVS.”