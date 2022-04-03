Alfa Romeo’s goal is clear: to become a strong and secure brand by the end of 2024. Word of Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of the Biscione house, who highlighted how the company has set itself the target of transforming itself into the global premium brand of Stellantis. In recent days, Alfa Romeo’s number one visited the production lines of the Pomigliano d’Arco plant, where the new Tonal: the arrival of the new Alfa Romeo SUV led Stellantis to renovate the site, so as to be able to better prepare the construction of the model which, hopefully, will relaunch Alfa Romeo’s business.

“I’m not interested in reaching stellar production volumes, but I demand the highest build qualitywhich for us at Alfa has become an obsession: I never want to hear from people again that ‘Alfa Romeos are Italian cars’, as if their nationality were synonymous with sloppiness – the words of Imparato reported in today’s edition of La Stampa – Our priority is profitability, not the production volumes. To generate the latter, Stellantis can count on the contribution of other brands. 80% of the cars we produce will follow the ‘build to order’ strategy: I don’t want to build cars and then have them dusty in the yards waiting for someone to take them ”. As for Tonale, the market will tell Alfa Romeo how many units to build: estimates are between 40,000 and 70,000.

The future of the Biscione, of course, does not pass only from the Tonale, and more generally from the SUV segment. “We will not become an SUV brand, I don’t give up models like Giulia – Learned added – The next generation of the sedan will be 100% electric, as will all the Alphas sold starting from 2027: because this is the technology that best matches premium cars ”. On the successor of the Giulietta, however, the company’s number one explains: “For the C segment there is the Tonale, which will be a global product, while the Giulietta was only a product for the European market. And we want to be global ”.