According to Putin’s army, while Russian troops are withdrawing from Kyiv, they are bombing several targets in Odessa. The Ukraine News.

the Ukraine conflict* in between Russia* and the Ukraine* continues.

According to the Ukraine* withdraws the army from Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin* in the Ukraine war* returned from the Kyiv region.

You can read everything about Putin’s war of aggression here.

Update from Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, April 3rd, 2022, 11:15 a.m.: After the explosions in the strategically important port city of Odessa, Russia has now confirmed the attacks. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, missiles were fired from ships and planes at an oil refinery and three fuel depots. The city bike previously reported several fires in the coastal city.

According to Russian information, a total of 51 military facilities were hit in Ukraine on Sunday night, including four command posts and two missile defense systems. This has not yet been confirmed independently.

Plumes of black smoke are seen after Russian troops attacked the coastal city of Odessa. © Petros Giannakouris/dpa

Ukraine-News: Ukrainian army pursues withdrawing Russian troops

First report from Sunday, April 3rd, 2022: Kyiv – After five weeks of occupation, Russian troops are withdrawing from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there has also been a decrease in Russian air and missile attacks, especially in the north of the country. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky expects increasing attacks in the Donbass and in the south of the country.

“What is the aim of the Russian army? They want to conquer both the Donbass and the south of Ukraine,” stressed Zelenskyj in a video message on Sunday night (April 3, 2022). “And what is our aim? We want to protect ourselves, our freedom, our country and our people.” It is therefore important for the Ukrainian army to strengthen its defenses in an easterly direction, Zelenskyj said. “And knowing full well that the enemy has reserves to increase the pressure.” The Ukrainian troops are also pursuing the withdrawing Russian troops in the north.

Ukraine-News: Russian military wants to open escape corridors in Mariupol

Several explosions were reported in the coastal city of Odessa on Sunday. According to an ARD reporter, detonations could be heard early in the morning and at least three columns of black smoke and flames could be seen. The explosions are believed to have come from an industrial area. The largest port in Ukraine is located in Odessa – the city is considered central to the economy of the entire country.

Moscow withdraws Russian units from Kyiv. Destroyed schools, kindergartens and residential buildings remain. © kyodo/dpa

In the already badly damaged port city of Mariupol, the Russian military wants to open escape corridors for foreigners on Sunday. According to Major General Mikhail Mizintsev, it is possible to leave the heavily contested port of Mariupol in the direction of Berdyansk. The occupied port city of Berdyansk may also be left either by land via Crimea or to the Ukrainian-controlled areas. Foreign nationals are mainly crew members of cargo ships.

Meanwhile, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine continue. So far, however, without great success. (tt)