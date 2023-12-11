Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/12/2023 – 18:23

The rapporteur of the Tax Reform in the Chamber, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), took to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, this Monday, 11, the debate on the establishment of an Intervention Contribution in the Economic Domain (Cide) in the Zone Franca de Manaus, a new feature that was added to the text of the Constitutional Amendment Proposal by the Senate. After the meeting with Haddad, Ribeiro reinforced that the inclusion of this prediction in the text caused a stir, with criticism from some governors, such as São Paulo's, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

Aguinaldo, however, did not want to anticipate whether he will suggest the suppression of the point during the new vote on the reform by the Chamber. According to him, this will be decided together with the leaders.

“I brought the arguments raised in the debate. The solution that the Chamber presented to preserve the Free Zone it was built by the Amazonas caucus of both the Chamber and the Senate, and by the Treasury itself”, recalled the deputy.