Ghana joins the list of African countries that have legislation that criminalizes people from the LGBTIQ+ community and those who support them. Parliament approved a bill that was introduced three years ago in that religious West African nation, where same-sex relationships were already classified as illegal. Now, anyone who identifies as part of the LGBTIQ+ community could face up to three years in prison. A policy that perpetuates discrimination and exclusion of sexual minorities.

