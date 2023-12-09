He also has a daughter called Giulia, she is little now but will become a girl like Giulia Cecchettin: the moving words of the volunteer

A touching hug during the celebration of the funeral of Giulia Cecchettin, immortalized by cameras. Dad Gino and the volunteer who found the lifeless body of the 22-year-old, who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

In a video from Tg3while the coffin was carried on shoulders into the church, the cameras filmed the volunteer approaching Giulia Cecchettin’s father and giving him embraces in a touching way. It was he who made the dramatic discovery and found the body of the 22-year-old, torn apart by her stab wounds, together with a colleague and their specialized dog.

Antonio Scarongella, this is his name, told the news cameras about that heartbreaking moment. Here are his words:

We let ourselves cry. I saw that there were some black bags, open, concealing the cavity. I have a daughter called Giulia who is 5 years old and therefore it hurts me even more, because I think something like this could happen to her too.

A personal reason, which made him take the discovery of the 22-year-old even more to heart. He also has a daughter named Giulia. She is small, she is still 5 years old, but she will become a girl like her. And this is why the volunteer, through the parish priest, asked Gino Cecchettin for that hug. They both needed it. The man who lost a daughter and the man who found her again.

I thought I was closing the circle, but in reality the circle isn’t closing. Every time I come home and Giulia is there running towards me, how can I not think of Giulia Cecchettin? It’s impossible.

His colleague also said a few words to the journalists’ microphones. He seemed tried, he explained that they too are men with feelings and are not working machines. And that finding has them deeply marked.