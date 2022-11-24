Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- A bag full of dynamite was abandoned in the middle of a public thoroughfare, this Friday, November 24, in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zunigain Jalisco.

The explosive material was located police officers of Tlajomulco who were patrolling Alonso Reyes street, in the Zalate neighborhood, where they observed the abandoned sack.

The officers, in coordination with personnel from the TEDAX area, inspected the area and the contents of the sack, where they found 89 pieces of T.N.T..

The explosive material was handed over to an agent of the Public Ministry of the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) in Jalisco, which opened an investigation folder.

The federal authorities are looking for who or who is responsible for the crime of violation of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.