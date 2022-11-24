Internally, Twitter it’s still chaos. After thousands of employees have been laid off and resigned, Elon Musk has found himself in need of enlisting all the help he can. Thus, it was recently revealed that George “geohot” Hotz, hacker famous for jailbreaking iOS and PS3, has joined the ranks of Twitter.

Through his official account, Hotz directly offered his help to Elon Musk, where he assured that in just 12 weeks he could clean some of those 1,000 microservices that the company has. Said and done, the hacker now works at Twitter, where he plans to fix the search functionand remove the login popup after scrolling.

I’ll put my money where my mouth is. I’m down for a 12 week internship at Twitter for cost of living in SF. It’s not about accumulating capital in a dead world, it’s about making the world alive. —George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) November 16, 2022

However, Hotz appears to have run into trouble. Within days of hiring him, the hacker asked for help fixing the search function. Although this proposal may sound interesting to some, he does not have the authority to hire more people, so all those who are willing to do this could be doing it for free.

It only remains for us to see if Hotz manages to fulfill his promise. On related topics, Elon Musk says the Twitter layoffs are over. Likewise, these are the best Twitter alternatives.

Via: The Gamer