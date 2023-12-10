An award for the Jeep Avenger. The brand’s first 100% electric SUV won the title of “Urban Electric Car of the Year” at the 2024 electrifying.com Awards. The winning electric vehicles were selected for their exceptional achievements and innovations in the mobility sector . Chosen by a jury made up of some of the most expert electric car journalists in the sector, Jeep Avenger surpassed the competition by prevailing for its style, its dimensions ideal for the urban environment, as well as for its highly efficient electric powertrain.

“The Jeep Avenger is a breath of fresh air and we like the way Jeep is approaching this new era of mobility,” says Ginny Buckley, founder and CEO of electrifying.com. “The style signed by the Jeep Europe Design Studio in Turin is unmistakably Jeep, but in compact dimensions, which makes the Avenger perfectly at ease in an urban environment. It’s a fun package that will appeal to buyers of all ages and scores high on battery efficiency, giving potential owners peace of mind regarding driving range.”

14 Awards…

With this latest recognition, the international awards obtained by the Avenger from its debut to today reach 14. In January it was crowned “European Car Of The Year 2023” by a 57-member jury, made up of automotive journalists from 22 countries. The titles of “The best family SUV” for the jurors of the Women’s World Car Of The Year and of “Urban SUV and Crossover Category Auto Leader”, awarded by Auto, Motor und Sport Poland, are in February.

In March, two awards signed by Top Gear UK: “Best Electric City Car” and “Electric Car Of The Year”, and again from the United Kingdom, in April, the title of “The Best Small Car”, awarded by Autocar.

“Electric Car Of The Year” is the May title, awarded by Top Gear, while in June the awards of “City Car Of The Year” arrived from Wirtualna Polska, and “The Small BEV 2023” within of the Autovista Group Residual Value Award. In September, Jeep Avenger triumphed at the Autonis Design Awards as “Most Beautiful Small SUV 2023”, while in October it obtained the title of “Auto Europa 2024”, awarded by the members of UIGA, the Italian Union of Automotive Journalists, and the titles of best urban model in the “The Best of Moto 2023” and “Car of the Year 2024” awards in Switzerland date back to November.