At the moment 505 Games is in a restructuring process, and that means that they have had to close some of their offices in Milan not long ago, which consequently resulted in the dismissal of a group of employees who are no longer useful to the company. However, things do not end there, and Europe will continue to be affected in other countries that can be considered vital for sales and public relations.

It is confirmed that the offices of Germany, Spain and France They are declared officially closed, although positions that have to do with development have not really been affected, but more on the marketing, relations and community side in the language of said region. And although not as many people leave as one might think, we are talking about just over 10 people, it is possible that the presence will be smaller and the distribution will be carried out through other methods.

With that in mind, some have been concerned about upcoming games on the way, including the second part of Control, Assetto Corsa 2 and Project Iron. However, since they are marketing issues and so on, it is possible that there will not be any type of problem. However, it is worrying that the industry is still in constant motion to carry out layoffs, and we are seeing this with concern. PlayStation, Microsoft, among others.

