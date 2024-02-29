This Thursday, Colombia reached 37 athletes classified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in which the delegation aspires to win gold medals again.

The most recent classified is Camila Cardozo, who defeated the Panamanian Yorlenis Morán in the semifinal of the 50 kilo category of the wrestling pre-Olympic in Acapulco, Mexico.

The Colombian fight had already achieved two other places on Wednesday: Jairo Alexis Cuero He achieved the 35th place in Paris in the 77 kilos. And 36 was for Carlos Muñoz, at 87 kilos.

Box 34 was won Luis Felipe Uribewho in the World Swimming Championships in Doha (Qatar), He qualified for the final of the three-meter springboard competition with 458.35 points.

Siyi Xie from Chinawas first with 518.00, while his compatriot Zongyuan Wang was second and the Mexican Osmar Olvera was third.

Uribe will compete in the final of his category and has already assured his presence in the Paris tournament.

“Very happy, in the preliminary we presented some details that cost us a better placement, I was focused on having a better performance and the test went smoothly, I felt calm, in my time, we went to the final in this world pre-Olympic that gives a “It went to Colombia,” he assured.

In the past Santiago Pan American Games, Ana María Rendón got her place in Paris in the women's recurve competition, after beating the American in the quarterfinals Catalina Gnoriega with a score of 6-2.

Box 32 was achieved thanks to the seventh place of Roberto Terán / Dez'Ooktoff in equestrian in the Santiago competition in the individual jumping modality.

Then he Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) confirmed the classification of

Victor Bolaños, who took sixth place in the final of the Formula Kite Sailing.

The 30th athlete was the boxer Jenny Ariaswho in Santiago 2023 defeated the Venezuelan by unanimous decision Johana Gómez and Then, in the final it was gold.

Angie Valdes, who got his ticket to Paris in the Santiago jousts, after defeating Krisandy Rios from Venezuela.

The gymnast Luis Blanco He achieved eighth place after eighth place in the general individual final, with 59,099 points and last Monday he confirmed his presence in Paris.

Blanco, who also represents the University of Alabama, in the United States, he registered marks of 13,633, in the jump; 11,700, in parallel bars; 12,200, on the balance beam, and 12,566, on the floor, and she completed the group of the best eight gymnasts on the continent.

🇨🇴🤸‍♀️ See you in Paris 🤩🇨🇴 The Colombian gymnast Luisa Blanco achieved the ticket for the @Olympic Games @paris2024 by qualifying in the all-around final of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Luisa became the 27th Colombian to obtain a place in Paris pic.twitter.com/igOAeJSX7t — COL Olympic Committee (@OlimpicoCol) October 24, 2023

The Colombian Olympic Committee reports that this is the third time that a Colombian gymnast has qualified for the Olympics, after Natalia Sanchezin Beijing 2008, and Jessica Gil, in London 2012.

The 37 athletes classified for Paris 2024

1. Lorena Arenas (march)

2. Eider Arévalo (march)

3 to 20. Colombian women's team (18 players)

21. Natalia Linares (long jump)

22. Daniel Restrepo (diving)

23. Ronal Longa (100 m, athletics)

24. Flor Denis Ruiz (javelin)

25. Tatiana Renteria (Olympic wrestling)

26. Angie Orjuela (marathon)

27. Luisa Blanco (artistic gymnastics)

28. Angie Valdes (boxing)

29. Valeria Arboleda (boxing)

30. Jenhy Arias (boxing)

31. Ana Rendón (archery)

32. Roberto Terán (equestrian)

33. Víctor Bolaños (sailing)

34. Luis Felipe Uribe (diving)

35. Jairo Alexis Cuero (Greco-Roman wrestling)

36. Carlos Muñoz (Greco-Roman wrestling)

37. Camila Cardozo (wrestling)

