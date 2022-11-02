The team of Blue Cross could not find the course in the contest and stayed in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022. Now they have broken ranks and are on vacation waiting to report at the end of November for the changes that would come in the squad.
Now, the coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez will analyze who are the elements that remain and who are the ones that will leave the club. Here we present you who are the 5 players who no longer have space in the club.
5. Jesus Crown
the goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona He has finished a cycle with Cruz Azul. The 41-year-old Mexican goalkeeper must put an end, and not only to the team, but also to his career.
He has already won everything he wanted and was a benchmark and leader of the club, now, it is necessary for him to step aside to give the youngsters an opportunity.
4. Julio Dominguez
Another of those who no longer has a place in Cruz Azul is the defender Julio Dominguez. The ‘Cata’ contract ends next December and will not be renewed, so his departure is imminent.
Due to his low pace in recent tournaments, a considerable sector of fans has requested his departure from La Noria.
3. Raphael Baca
The Mexican midfielder rafael baca It is another of the elements that should come out of Cruz Azul. After 9 years defending the cement cause, the cycle of the national flyer is more than closed.
There is no longer anything that he can contribute to the club and a change of scenery would be good for him to give his football career one last stretch.
2. Christian Tabo
The extreme Christian Tabo did not perform as expected. The Uruguayan player arrived in a big way after passing through Puebla, however, the cement shirt ended up weighing him down and did not convince the respectable.
In total he has played 33 games, registering only 4 goals. Without a doubt, red numbers in his stay.
1. Angel Romero
A year with chiaroscuro was the one that the Paraguayan lived Angel Romero. The Guarani player is still not giving the last growth spurt that he lacks in the country. Until now, the Paraguayan has played 39 games, registering 5 goals and 3 assists. His continuity in the Machine is up in the air.
