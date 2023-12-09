Catherine Jones lost her life to a 2kg tumor nestled in her ovaries. The family sued the doctor

A story that comes from Arizona, but which has already traveled around the world through social networks. Catherine Jones he lost his life at just 35 years old due to a 2 kg malignant tumor. It was his family who publicly denounced what happened.

Catherine Jones had recently had surgery to remove a cyst, but no one had realized it cancerous mass in her ovaries. A malignant tumor that quickly ended his life forever. The doctor who subjected her to the surgery has been sued, but continues to repeat that such a misfortune It could not have been avoided in any way.

The 35-year-old wanted to remove her right ovary and fallopian tubes, she had consulted with her gynecologist, who did not agree.

That day it was a routine operation, no malignant tumor was suspected.

The disappearance of Catherine Jones

After the operation, Catherine began to experience increasingly serious discomfort, until, with a hysterectomy, the doctors discovered a malignant tumor of 2 kg nestled in the ovaries. From that moment, his life was turned upside down and he soon died.

After the family’s complaint, the police opened an investigation. They discovered that the biopsy had not been performed interpreted correctly. There was talk of a benign response, but that tumor was already clearly visible. Today the family is asking for justice, because according to them the disappearance of the thirty-five year old could have been avoided could be cured.

The investigation will continue for a long time and it is not clear what the charges will be against the doctor who carried out the surgery. Catherine was a 35-year-old nurse, who had entrusted herself to her gynecologist, not imagining that a secret was hidden inside her. 2 kg monsterwhich quickly ended his life.