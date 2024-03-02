Colombia.- A family is in mourning after losing two of its memberssince a young man died electrocuted by a connected cell phone to the outlet and the father could not bear the tragic news of his son's death and died shortly after.

A young man named Moisés died from electrocution on February 27 after connect your cell phone to an electrical outlet minutes before after taking a shower in a rural area of ​​Colombia.

Since the victim had just bathed, he was still wet when he connected his cell phone. to the outlet and at that moment an electrical surge occurred that would have caused the tragedy. The events occurred in his house located in the Calabozo village, in a rural area of ​​Santa Marta, where he lived with his family.

The parents were alerted by the young man's screamsbut when they entered the room, they found him lifeless.

Apparently the electrical system was not in optimal condition.. The 21-year-old young man was the only child in the family, and he was also studying International Business at the University of Magdalena. He was also an athlete and had surfing and gym hobbies.

The young man's father also died

The family mourned the loss and his father, a 62-year-old manwho had undergone kidney surgery and was recovering from the intervention, died as a result of cardiac arrest on March 1st. The death of the young man and his father left a mother and wife full of pain for both of their losses.

