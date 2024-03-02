After several weeks of negotiations it seems that now the Uruguayan striker, Jonathan Rodriguez, His hours are numbered at Club América, as his departure to the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer.
This situation has set off alarm bells for the azulcrema institution, however, fortunately for them they have the perfect replacement in their squad, it is nothing more and nothing less than their compatriot, Brian Rodrigueza player who will benefit and will have more activity, after the decision to leave the 'Little head'.
Although the Águilas did not count on this loss in the middle of the competition, his departure to the United States will represent a large influx of money, since it is said that the transfer would be around 5.5 million dollars.
Starting on Day 10, Jonathan He was no longer summoned to make the trip to Guadalajara and face Atlas, so the 'Ray'He will have a better chance of starting again and if that were not enough, there is a parade of important games coming up for the club.
The following week begins the series of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, among the round-trip duels of the continental tournament, they will face the Tigres UANL on Matchday 11 and later on Matchday 12 they will face the Sacred Flock again in one more National Classic from red-and-white territory.
Brian Rodriguez He is one of the fastest and most unbalanced players on the team, after his injury that made him miss the 2023 Apertura Liguilla, he has returned in good shape and could well be the starting left winger for André Jardineit will be a matter of seeing how the coaching staff faces the next matches.
