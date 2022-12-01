Chinese leader met European Council President Charles Michel; also talked about the war in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he expects from the EU (European Union) a business environment “fair and transparent” for Chinese companies. “China will remain open to European companies”he stated.

The Chinese leader’s statements were given this Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022), during a 3-hour meeting in Beijing with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

at the meeting, Officials also spoke about the war in Ukraine and global challenges – such as the covid pandemic, climate change and sustainable development. The relationship between China and the 27 member countries of the European Union was also discussed.

According to China’s state television network, CCTVXi Jinping said that the Asian nation will strengthen strategic communication and coordination with the European bloc.

He said he still hoped “the EU institutions” and member countries “establish an objective and correct perception of China”🇧🇷

The Chinese leader also declared that the country would work to ensure the stability of the supply chain.

On the war in Ukraine, Xi Jinping lent his support to the EU’s mediation efforts. He said that “resolving the Ukrainian crisis by political means is in the best interest of Europe and in the common interest of all Eurasian countries”🇧🇷

“Under current conditions, we must prevent the escalation and expansion of the crisis and work for peace”continued.



Zhang Ling/Xinhua – 1st Dec 2022 Chinese President Xi Jinping (right), European Council President Charles Michel (left) and their delegations during a bilateral meeting in Beijing

In a conversation with journalists, Charles Michel stated that China is the main trading partner for goods in the European Union. According to the President of the European Council, the Asian nation “is responsible for more than 22% of European imports”🇧🇷

“China’s growth over the past few decades has benefited both China and the EU and has contributed substantially to China’s dramatic economic transformation”said.

Michel also stated that, although the countries have a good economic relationship, he also spoke at the meeting about “the difficulties faced by companies and investors” of the European block.

“On the European side, market access remains very open. While in China, several sectors remain much more closed. We need greater reciprocity. We need a more balanced relationship, without excessive dependency. A true level playing field for our companies“, said.

The President of the European Council declared that countries should “work harder on the issues that make it difficult” the broad trade relationship between China and the EU.

On the war in Ukraine, Michel said that the EU is counting on China’s support for Russia to end its “brutal destruction and occupation”🇧🇷 He also stated that nuclear threats are irresponsible.

At the meeting, Michel also addressed the issue of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The president of the European Council expressed concern about the way the Asian nation has handled the recent protests against the “covid zero” policy.

Acts against the policy were recorded this week in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Chengdu, Guangzhou. According to the news agency Reutersthe expectation is that China will announce in the coming days an easing of the imposed restrictions.

The President of the European Council said that “shared the European experience” coping with the disease and emphasized that the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“European companies are available to supply vaccines if these vaccines are authorized” by the Chinese government, he said.

According to Michel, China and the EU are committed to resuming dialogue on human rights. “This is not about interfering in internal affairs, this is about upholding the principles agreed upon by the United Nations decades ago”said.