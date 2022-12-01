At GFVip, Wilma Goich blurts out against Patrizia Rossetti after the offenses aimed at Micol Incorvaia

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Big Brother VIP is one of the most loved and respected television programs in the world of Italian television. During the last episodes of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini, Wilma Goich and Patrizia Rossetti became the protagonists of a furious argument. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After returning to the most spied on house in Italy, Wilma Goich e Patricia Rossetti ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make the gieffine protagonists of a gossip were the offenses which they both addressed to Micol Incorvaia.

In the most recent episode of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, the behavior that the gieffines have reserved for Micol Incorvaia. Once the direct was over, Patrizia Rossetti tried to talk to her friend but without expecting the bad treatment received.

Faced with an attempt to dialogue from Rossetti, Goich snapped at her roommate. Tempers flared more and more until a furious arose quarrel which certainly did not go unnoticed by Italian viewers:

I don’t have it with anyone, I have it with me. I don’t want to talk about it, it’s not the day… f**k!

The words of Patrizia Rossetti in front of the unexpected reaction of Wilma Goich

In light of the harsh words of the gieffina, Patrizia was bursting in tears. Before locking himself in the courtyard and letting himself go to a tough guy vent, he replied: