The Christmas season is getting dangerously close, so some video game companies are launching different bundles and special editions of consoles, this includes the switches OLED of Pokemon and even the package PS5 with CODE: MWII. And now it is confirmed that Xbox He is not far behind, because very soon a bundle will arrive for Series s.

The package in question is named afterXbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle, which comes with everything from the conventional console, but cosmetics and virtual currencies are also added to buy skins and more. Specifically, they are free to play titles that today continue to be a success in gaming, it is about Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League.

The console will go on sale andNovember 29 and will be available while supplies last. It will be offered at a price of $299 USDbut it will also be possible to get it 24 months from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via xbox all accessin exchange for 24 payments of $24.99 USD.

The content that will take Fortnite it’s the Hunter Saber outfit, Saber’s Fang pickaxe, The Hunt Begins paper, and 1000 PaVos. For Rocket League we have Fennec vehicle, Huntress decal, Orange Hexphase boost and Titanium Asto CSX rims. And Fall Guys will add the Falltron Ultra, the Falltronic emote, the Falltronic badge, and 1000 Flukes.

It is worth commenting that the package does not include games or anything similar. Of course, since the titles are crossplay, they will be able to use the skins in other versions of the titles, as long as they have been exchanged.

Via: News Xbox

Editor’s note: It is a good option, especially for young gamers who want to spend hours and hours on these easily accessible video games. Since the console is much cheaper than a PC, obviously parents will go for this option for holiday gifts.