During his speech at the Wells Fargo 2023 TMT Summit, the Microsoft CFO, Tim Stuartalso explained why the company, for some time, he no longer reveals the precise numbers regarding the quantity of consoles sold of the Xbox division.

The decision was made by Microsoft in 2015 and has always been interpreted as a desire not to highlight the cold numbers, considering that Xbox has since remained in third position in terms of hardware sales for consoles, compared to its competitors.

Stuart did not report precisely this motivationbut his speech does not invalidate the theory, but provides further information and places the decision in a broader context, which justifies a different view of the data on Microsoft’s part.

At the beginning, the company’s CFO revealed, this was greeted with considerable surprise: “what are you doing? You manage the Xbox business and you don’t provide us with the sales data for the consoles, it doesn’t make sense”, it seems that was the common thought in 2015, when the flow of information in this field stopped.