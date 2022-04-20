This week the team behind WWE 2K22 announces the availability of a new game update. Applying it to this title makes it version 1.09; it is one of the biggest patches it has received.

This includes several improvements and changes, which were implemented thanks to the comments and feedback of the players. Among the most important novelties is NXT 2.0 Arena complete and its characteristics.

Among those that are built in is support for streaming packets in-game. Another addition are team titles, which are now supported for difficulties. Normal Y Hard in MyGM.

It can also not be left out that the inputs can now be enabled in the lobby or rooms online. Regarding the PC version, options were added to take advantage of the greater graphic capacity of this platform and make it look better.

WWE 2K22 It includes many adjustments and improvements, especially when it comes to interactions, hits and other details of the fighters. The same applies to collision with objects and their movements.

In the latter case, it was updated with a set of superstar techniques. The changes even apply to how long a character will last knocked out, the amount of damage taken from certain hits, the speed of a chair, or some other optional weapon.

Artificial Intelligence has been adjusted in WWE 2K22

Various modifications have been made to the game’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) to execute various maneuvers and have fighters respond more realistically during matches.

Apart from what was mentioned about MyGMthe size of the encounter card on difficulties has been expanded Normal Y Hard; AI is also fine-tuned and performance is improved. Online play, especially when downloading, has various settings.

Other changes in WWE 2K22 they have to do with the appearance of the characters. His appearance and even his eyes are more in line with reality. Even in his hair adjustments have been made.

As expected, creative modes and customization also received changes. Especially in accessibility and quality of life improvements. Other fixes have to do with sound, general environment, and other in-game options.

