The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer presented by Amazon at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 seems to want to communicate to the many fans of the television series and the Tolkien universe that something has changed since the show’s debut.

The video in fact seems to draw more convincingly from the rich lore created by JRR Tolkienintroducing some truly iconic figures in an attempt to increase the depth and involvement of a narrative that could actually take off with the second season.

The sequences also include several large-scale battle scenes, confirming that starting from August 29th on Prime Video we will also find a substantially greater dose of action and fighting: essential ingredients for The Lord of the Rings.