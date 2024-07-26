Razer and Sanrio have announced the return of the Hello Kitty-themed line of products. Known as Razer | Hello Kitty and Friends, the line is intended to be part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the popular Sanrio franchise.

This is how fans can enjoy products from this manufacturer of PC electronics focused on video games but themed like the most famous cat in the world.

This new collection perfectly combines high-performance peripherals with the timeless charm of Hello Kitty, which is loved by children and adults alike.

Among the products included are the Kraken Kitty V2 BT headphones and the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard – Hello Kitty and Friends Edition. It also includes the Gigantus V2 Medium mousepad – Hello Kitty and Friends Edition and the Enki X gaming chair – Hello Kitty and Friends Edition.

Fountain: RΛZΞR.

The specially designed earcups feature customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting technology, while the keyboard features an ergonomic design, RGB backlighting, and a magnetic palm rest.

As for the mousepad, it stands out for combining performance and precision with an adorable charm. And as for the gaming chair, it is ideal for those long gaming sessions and offers the greatest possible comfort. It is an ideal item!

Unfortunately, there is no planned release date for the Razer | Hello Kitty and Friends collection in Latin America. In that sense, we can only stay tuned for any information that may appear.

