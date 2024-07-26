EMERCOM: 163 people evacuated in Chelyabinsk region due to dam break

The Ministry of Emergency Situations evacuated 163 people, including 21 children, in the Chelyabinsk region due to a dam break, the Telegram-the department’s channel.

Residents of the villages of Kiolim, Mukhametovo, Baidashevo and Karasevo are being transported to temporary accommodation points in the city of Karabash.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also reported that the wave reached the village of Mukhametovo along the Bolshoy Kiolim River. The water level rose by 7 centimeters.

Earlier, the Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region, Alexey Teksler, stated that the village of Kialim was flooded after a dam broke on the Kialim Reservoir.

According to the head of the region, emergency services, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the municipal administration are working at the scene. He confirmed that there are currently no casualties.