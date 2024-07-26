The Deadpool and Wolverine film broke records in its pre-release, proving that fans have faith in this project from Marvel Studios and Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool and Wolverine It grossed $35-$40 million in a single night of previews, a runaway number that could reach impressive records in the opening weekend, where it is likely to become the most-watched R-rated film, surpassing Joker and the Deadpool prequels in second and third place; or even making it onto a list of the highest-grossing films of all time, anything can happen.

The film starring Deadpool and Wolverine It was confirmed several months ago and since then the Internet exploded every time new information came out, finally on July 25 it came out in all theaters around the world, presenting an R rating characteristic of the saga never before seen in Disney and that is paying off.

Deadpool and Wolverine: How long is the movie?

The new Marvel Studios film finally came out on July 25th. It will have an R rating, which means that minors under 18 will not be able to enter without an adult’s permission or companion due to its language, sexual references, and strong drugs.

The film will last approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes and is available in all cinemas around the world, however we recommend reserving tickets a few days in advance, as almost all the theatres will be full the first few days.

Deadpool and Wolverine achieved 80% on the Tomatometer and 98% of the public liking on Rotten Tomatoes so we expect great things from this film.

Tell us, have you seen Deadpool and Wolverine yet? How would you rate it from 1 to 10?